Modern hurling dynasties | Armagh beat wasteful Dubs

On this week's episode of GAA Weekly, Ciarán, Declan, and Fintan discuss the dynastic hurling duo of Kilkenny and Limerick.

With Limerick seeking their seventh consecutive Munster title, and Kilkenny looking to secure a sixth Leinster Championship, Declan and Fintan try to make sense of these dominant outfits.

Can Limerick and Kilkenny get the jobs done for another year, or can Cork and Galway break these protracted winning streaks?