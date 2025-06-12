D-Day in the Group of Death

Ciarán Kennedy, Declan Bogue and Fintan O'Toole look ahead to this weekend's two biggest Gaelic football encounters; Derry vs Dublin and Galway vs Armagh.
The lads also debate whether the Munster Hurling Championship was for once underwhelming.
