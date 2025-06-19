Advertisement
The 42 GAA Weekly
The Explainer
19 Jun 2025
Are Tipp back? | Appeasing bandwagon supporters | Tailteann healthcheck
Tipperary-Galway conjures images of Joe Canning, Pádraig Maher and thrillers won by a single point. But how much of that is relevant to Saturday’s clash between the pair, who have been off the pace so far this decade?


Also, Declan Bogue, Fintan O’Toole and Ronan Early discuss the nature of sometimes toxic relationships between supporters and players reluctant to venture out following a sub-par performance in a game.


The Tailteann Cup continues to grow in stature - why is this? And is there space for a Junior football championship for counties?


And, why Ciarán Kilkenny embodies the Eamon Dunphy definition of a good pro.



