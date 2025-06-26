Mayo 'relieve' McStay | Dublin v Tyrone & Kerry v Armagh previews

Fintan O'Toole and Declan Bogue look ahead to this weekend's All-Ireland football quarter-final action, the two-day Croke Park festival that for many people is the highlight of the summer's championship action.

The lads also reflect on last night's breaking news from Mayo, as Kevin McStay and his management team were 'relieved' from their roles with the senior football team.

