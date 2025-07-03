'Hurling's best weekend of the year': Cork v Dublin, Tipp v Kilkenny previews

Declan Bogue and Fintan O'Toole tell Ronan Early why All-Ireland hurling semi-final weekend, introduced in 2018, has showcased the sport at its very best.

What qualities from their defeat of Limerick will Dublin need to carry into their clash with Cork? How will the Rebels deal with being clear All-Ireland favourites? Has the four-week layoff been a help or could it leave them undercooked?

The lads discuss the psychology of the Kilkenny-Tipperary rivalry, and ponder who is under more pressure going into Sunday's game.

Also, why supporters of hurling's traditional big three tend to become somewhat unhinged during times of drought.



