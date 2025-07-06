Tipp through to All-Ireland final: Post-match reaction pod
00:00
Fintan O'Toole and Declan Bogue give their immediate reaction from Croke Park as Tipp beat Kilkenny to advance to the final.
A thrilling semi-final, but there is controversy over the final score . . .
