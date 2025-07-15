Hurling's great rivalry reaches final destination: All-Ireland final preview

Fintan O'Toole joins Ronan Early ahead of Cork and Tipperary's All-Ireland final on Sunday.

The lads chat about everything from what it was like to witness pitch invasion after pitch invasion from the wrong end of the ground in 1991, to seeing Cork claim the U21 title in 1997 but not being able to wait for the trophy presentation because your Tipp-supporting father was too vexed to hang around.

On Sunday, which defensive unit can best cope with the opposition's goal-hungry attack? Who will win the midfield battle? How have both managers overcome criticism to get their sides to this stage?

Noel McGrath or Patrick Horgan: which of these long-serving greats will have a fairytale ending to 2025?

And why Conor Lehane is a case study in resilience and quiet determination to anybody who has ever been overlooked.