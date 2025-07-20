Tipperary overcome Cork to win the 2025 All-Ireland Hurling Championship

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue come to us from Croke Park, where they watched Tipperary being crowned the 2025 All-Ireland Senior Hurling champions.

The lads try to make sense of how the Premier County turned a six-point halftime deficit into a 15-point victory, and how Cork managed to add just two points in the second period.

Liam Cahill adds another championship to his collection of underage triumphs with Tipperary, while Pat Ryan and the Rebels are left licking their wounds from another heartbreaking defeat in the capital.