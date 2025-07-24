Clifford v Murphy, Jack v Jim, Kerry v Donegal: Who wins the green and gold final?

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early to look ahead to an All-Ireland final full of promise and intrigue.

The lads discuss the clash of the totems, David Clifford and Michael Murphy. Which one can shape the day to their will and how will both defences cope with the threat they possess?

Can Kerry thwart Donegal’s hard running? Can the Ulster champions find a way to limit the supply to the Kingdom’s multi-faceted attack?

What would a second All-Ireland title mean for Jim McGuiness, still haunted by loss to Kerry at this stage in 2014.

And how great is the pressure in the clubs and villages and townlands of Kerry to add to the one All-Ireland title that has been claimed since then?

All that and a bit more, including a look back at the hurling final, are coming at you in this week’s extended podcast.