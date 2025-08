All-Ireland Ladies Final preview and Kerry-Donegal review

Emma Duffy and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early to look ahead to the Meath-Dublin clash on Sunday, and also to try to pick a winner in the intermediate final between Tyrone and Laois and the junior decider featuring Antrim and Louth.

Also, we discuss Kerry’s tour de force against Donegal and ponder what it means for both counties, and the direction of the game in the coming years as coaches see what styles of play work most effectively under the new rules.