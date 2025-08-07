Camogie final preview and will Pat Ryan stay on with Cork?

Sinead Farrell and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to look ahead to Sunday’s camogie finals at Croke Park.

Can Cork succeed where they have failed previously in achieving a three-in-a-row? Can Galway gain revenge for 2024? And where will this game between the two undisputed strongest sides in the sport be won and lost?

Also, was Camogie president Brian Molloy right in how he worded his call to arms for supporters to come out in force on Sunday? Everyone from TikTokers to politicians got a shout out as he urged them to put something real behind their skort protestations in May.

. . . But can you browbeat people into going to a game? Might he and the Camogie Association be better off extolling the value of their impressive product; what promises to be a stellar senior final along with the intermediate and junior finals which are also full of intriguing storylines?

In the second half of the pod, we look at some of the managerial comings and goings in men’s GAA and discuss what will inform Pat Ryan’s decision on whether he wants to give it another crack with Cork in 2026.