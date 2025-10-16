Dual dilemma: From powerhouse clubs to those who don’t even try

The likes of Éire Og Ennis, Loughmore–Castleiney, Naas and Dunloy among many others are enjoying life on the GAA’s open dual carriageway, while countless rivals prefer to stay in their lane.

Does being a duel club inhibit All-Ireland success? Or is ultimate success as many people participating in as many sports as possible?

Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to debate everything dual and wonder whether the demands of hurling and football leave both adult and child players with not a whole lot of time to do other things.

The lads also discuss the upcoming county finals in Cork, Limerick, Mayo and Dublin and exchange views on how much is too much for admission to these games. €25 for the SHC in final in Kildare raised eyebrows at the weekend, but it seems the Lilywhite county are not outliers in their pricing structure.