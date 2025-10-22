The 42 GAA Weekly
The Explainer
22 Oct 2025
Declan Hannon retires and Limerick’s changing of the guard
Declan and Fintan join Ronan to discuss the news that we’ll not see Limerick’s history-making captain in the green jersey again.


The lads track Hannon’s career from an attacking teenage sensation to the centre back and brain of Limerick’s multiple All-Ireland winners. Why was this smiley and, at first glance, unassuming man the standout leader in this team full of big personalities?


What happens now with Limerick? How many young players will be fast tracked, as the most experienced campaigners rack up the miles? Or is there a sting in the tail of this great side, a la Kerry in the mid 80s, Kilkenny in the 2010s and Dublin in 2023?


Also, the AFL factor in this weekend’s football finals and Hogan v Shefflin in Kilkenny.

