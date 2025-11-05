Why are Gaelic footballers so attractive to AFL clubs? | How the All Stars are judged

The ‘Irish experiment’ began in the 1980s and continues to this day, with Kobe McDonald and Ben Murphy the latest promising young footballers to be recruited by AFL clubs.

But what makes GAA athletes desirable to professional teams in a different sport? Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to consider the appeal for the Geelongs and Carltons and Brisbane Lions of this world.

Plus, can GAA clubs and counties make staying in Ireland more attractive to talented young men and women - or is the lure of professional sport and the Australian lifestyle simply too great in the majority of cases?

Is there an argument for compensation for GAA clubs and counties? If so, how does that square with the Association’s amateur ethos?

Also today, Fintan and Declan tell us what it’s like to be an All Star judge.

Plus, Declan pays tribute to the great Nudie Hughes.