Battle of the hurlers of the year, how Ballygunner do it, and when did Junior B hurling get so good?

County finals have yielded to the provincial championships as we move deeper into winter of the split season of 2025. Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue tell Ronan Early why this time of year continues to throw up interesting storylines and matches.

The hurler of the year 2025 faces the hurler of the year 2024 as Éire Óg Ennis take on Loughmore-Castleiney in the Munster SHC semi-final. John McGrath and Shane O’Donnell are just two of the decorated players who will line out in a fascinating encounter of the dual clubs, who met on the football field last year.

Ballygunner are heavy favourites to reverse last year’s loss to Sarsfields. We dig into the reasons beyond their Waterford hegemony and extraordinary run of Munster final appearances.

Also, Fintan reckons Ulster club hurling has never been as strong as it is now, but Declan is not convinced.

We chat about the general standard of hurling down to Junior B level - when did skill and athleticism levels across the board go through the roof? How and why did this happen? In these days of extraordinary progress, are there any skills that have been lost from the game?

Plus, for the time of year that’s in it, tangents abound. Should clubs be mandated to go with inside managers? And, most controversially, are Monday clubs not that great?