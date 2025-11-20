Is David Clifford cool enough to sell hoodies? | The GAA in boomtimes for soccer

Following David Clifford’s shimmy into the world of apparel, Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to discuss the big questions: Is Clifford cool enough to sell hoodies? If not, then which GAA players are?

Is it ever acceptable to wear initialled club gear in non-club settings? Why do managers need to have their job title scrawled on their back? What would happen if they went rogue and wore normal clothes?

Also, Fintan chats us through following Ireland-Hungary on a delayed stream in Sixmilebridge. We discuss why a boom for soccer has never meant a bust for GAA.

We reflect on the words of Jimmy Barry Murphy and Shane O’Donnell, who have achieved everything but are in dreamland as their clubs head towards a provincial final.