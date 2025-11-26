Heavyweight club showdowns | 2026 inter-county season takes shape
00:00
Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole preview Thursday’s draw for the 2026 provincial championships, and look ahead to the Munster hurling, Connacht football, and Ulster hurling club finals
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie