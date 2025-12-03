Hurling needs a big game, and why football could do with more new rules

Fintan O’Toole joins Ronan Early to look ahead to the weekend’s big games: Ballyhale against St Martin’s, Athy v Ballyboden and the showdown of Dingle and St Finbarr’s.

After a couple of hurling weekends which lacked shocks or pulsating contests, Fintan expects an improved spectacle in Croke Park as the Wexford champions try to derail Ballyhale. Awaiting the winners are Ballygunner, who gave an exhibition of control and poise in unsympathetic conditions at Semple Stadium last weekend. The lads marvel at their skill level and decision-making under pressure.

Can Athy do what Kildare rivals Naas struggled to do over the previous four seasons and eliminate a Dublin opponent? And, in Munster, Dingle take the long road to Thurles where the Barrs await. Are the Kerry champions right to feel hard done by on the venue choice?

Also, does football need further rule tweaks to address lateral passing, possession hoarding and suspense-killing tactics which can still be deployed at any moment?