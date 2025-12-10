The big call that led to elation and despair in Dingle-Barrs thriller

Fintan O’Toole joins Ronan Early to delve into the talking points of the weekend, the main one being the controversy over the conclusion of Dingle versus St Finbarr’s.

The lads examine the letter of the law and how it was interpreted in those final frenetic moments in a thrilling Munster final in Thurles. Has there been a more stark example of the punishment exceeding the adjudged crime? Is the rule fair? Is it unfair to put officials in a spot where they have to make disproportionate and game-swinging calls in crucial moments?

Also, the lads talk about the grace of St Finbarr’s and Jimmy Barry Murphy, who showed their essence in the minutes after a most gut-wrenching outcome.

St Martin’s thrilling victory over Ballyhale Shamrocks is dissected, while Emma Duffy joins the pod to preview the weekend’s LGFA and Camogie finals at Croke Park.