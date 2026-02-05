Cork v Tipp preview: Revenge, record crowds and potential red cards

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early to consider whether revenge is ever worth it in the short or long term - and swiftly come to the conclusion that, yes, it is.

But is a league game in February the right stage for acts of vengeance? Well, judging by a likely record crowd for the league, tens of thousands believe it will do, for now.

Will we see a cracker between last year’s All-Ireland finalists? Or could a red card again skew the balance of an even contest? Or, if the rain refuses to stop, could this match be played under the rising Lee?

Also, the lads take a look at Limerick and Kilkenny ahead of their clash in the Gaelic Grounds, and make some predictions for the hurling year ahead - which they reserve the right to change several times between now and July.