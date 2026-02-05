The 42 GAA Weekly
The Explainer
5 Feb 2026
Cork v Tipp preview: Revenge, record crowds and potential red cards
00:00

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early to consider whether revenge is ever worth it in the short or long term - and swiftly come to the conclusion that, yes, it is.


But is a league game in February the right stage for acts of vengeance? Well, judging by a likely record crowd for the league, tens of thousands believe it will do, for now.


Will we see a cracker between last year’s All-Ireland finalists? Or could a red card again skew the balance of an even contest? Or, if the rain refuses to stop, could this match be played under the rising Lee?


Also, the lads take a look at Limerick and Kilkenny ahead of their clash in the Gaelic Grounds, and make some predictions for the hurling year ahead - which they reserve the right to change several times between now and July.

The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie