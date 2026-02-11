The 42 GAA Weekly
The Explainer
11 Feb 2026
What’s behind Dublin’s fall? | More forthright Ben O’Connor talk
00:00

Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to discuss two big personalities in two big jobs: Ger Brennan with the Dublin footballers and Ben O’Connor in Cork.


Is O’Connor’s invigorating brand of straight-talking going to endure? Or will he look to curb it slightly so as not to antagonise the faceless power brokers of the game above in Dublin?


Can Brennan keep his side in Division 1, win back Leinster and make a run for Sam Maguire? Or, are Dublin set for a period of decline? If so, what would relative decline look like for them?

