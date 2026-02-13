Interview: Wexford hurling coach Shane Keegan

Ronan Early is joined by Shane Keegan to discuss his role as the Wexford hurling coach under manager Keith Rossiter.

The 42 listeners will be familiar with Shane from the Football Family podcast and How to Win at Dominos.

Shane made his name as a soccer coach with Wexford Youths and has managed at Galway United and Cobh Ramblers.

For the past couple of years he’s been the football and hurling manager of Tipperary club JK Brackens.

Now, he is part of the ticket for the Wexford senior hurlers. Today, Shane talks about coaching across different sports, his love of the game-based model pioneered in GAA by Paul Kinnerk and expresses his long-held misgivings about straight line drills and ball alley sessions.