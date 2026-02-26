The 42 GAA Weekly
The Explainer
26 Feb 2026
Is Kobe McDonald the most lamented AFL departure yet? Should GAA clubs be compensated?
00:00

Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to chat about the Mayo prodigy’s debut and imminent move to Australia.


Where does Kobe stand on the hype scale next to the likes of Eoin Kelly, Joe Canning and David Cliffird?


What’s it like for teenagers to shoulder that level of expectation? And in McDonald’s case, how much is his talented and enigmatic father Kieran a factor in the wonder surrounding the 18-year-old?


Also, should AFL clubs pay GAA clubs compensation for players? As things stand, is recruiting lots of young Irish players just a low-stakes gamble for Australian sides?

The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie