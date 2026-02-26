Is Kobe McDonald the most lamented AFL departure yet? Should GAA clubs be compensated?

Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to chat about the Mayo prodigy’s debut and imminent move to Australia.

Where does Kobe stand on the hype scale next to the likes of Eoin Kelly, Joe Canning and David Cliffird?

What’s it like for teenagers to shoulder that level of expectation? And in McDonald’s case, how much is his talented and enigmatic father Kieran a factor in the wonder surrounding the 18-year-old?

Also, should AFL clubs pay GAA clubs compensation for players? As things stand, is recruiting lots of young Irish players just a low-stakes gamble for Australian sides?