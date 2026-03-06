‘This is the most selfish thing I'll ever do’ - Pádraig O’Hora interview
00:00
Pádraig O’Hora tells Declan Bogue about climbing Everest and joy and regrets with Mayo in a searingly honest conversation.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie