Limerick power, Cork doubts, Galway resurgent and ‘unacceptable’ Kilkenny

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early to review the hurling weekend.

Declan explains why Cian Lynch should remain in midfield. Fintan ponders Cork’s options for full-back as the Munster championship countdown continues.

The Rebels are off to Portugal now, where they may make progress on deciding their championship XV. But what happens on these training camps? Declan gives us the lowdown.

Galway’s tide continues to rise. What can this team achieve in 2026? And how worried should Kilkenny be following their heavy defeat in Salthill? Very, going by Derek Lyng’s post-game comments.

Also, are Clare building nicely in 1B or could they be undercooked for Munster?

Has Wexford’s league campaign been a qualified success so far, and how will Kildare do against them in two upcoming meetings?

A bit of football chat is in the mix too, will we get a Kobe-Clifford shootout, and who wins the Dublin-Armagh relegation four-pointer?