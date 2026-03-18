Sunday 22 March, the best Gaelic football day of the year

Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to look ahead to an action-packed weekend.

Fintan argues that this will be the standout day of the intercounty football calendar. Ronan is skeptical - how can you get truly excited about a competition where a leading contender does not want to make the final.

Nevertheless there is much to anticipate, including Galway and Dublin’s relegation shootout.

In Division 2, Declan tries to get to the root of the apathy in Tyrone. Why have their supporters stopped showing up to their games?

Has there ever been a promotion race like in Division 4, where two points separate the first seven teams?

Also, will Galway’s hurlers beat Limerick? And why has the Munster SHC press launch gone up against Ireland v Czechia?