David Clifford deep dive | Kerry-Donegal preview | Michael Lyster tribute

Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early ahead of the league finals.

But before the lads get into that, they are invited to defend the entire practice of watching sport. Is it a mug’s game? Are you better off playing at your own low level rather than cheering others on from the sidelines? Views are exchanged.

One area of agreement is that watching David Clifford is never a waste of time. What makes the Fossa man such a prime Gaelic football specimen, from physical attribute to temperament and vision? And what can he go on to achieve in the second half of his inter-county career?

How will Donegal seek to limit his influence in the league final? Why will Jim McGuinness’ men be keen to make a statement on Sunday?

Cork and Meath are going up, the result of players buying in for a number of seasons. What motivated them to stay involved year after year when things were not going so well?

Micheal Lyster’s broadcasting mastery and legacy are discussed. What made him so great? Why did audiences feel so at ease in his company over the decades?