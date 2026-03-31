Limerick v Cork: The phoney war that could get feisty

Fintan O'Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early to chat about the hurling league final between familiar foes which may get physical.

Does Ben O'Connor need to make a statement before the championship with a big performance against Limerick?

Have Limerick had the most successful league campaign in that they have a clear idea of their best team, whereas there are more questions for Cork, especially in defence?

Or are Limerick more vulnerable as a result of opponents knowing what to expect?

In the Division 1B final, Clare take on Dublin. Clare have wintered under the radar, are they ideally placed to take the championship by storm? And are Dublin something of an undervalued stock due to last season's All-Ireland semi-final. Are they now serious Leinster championship contenders?