Championship fever: Who wins Sam? And our favourite football moments from yesteryear

If you are stuck in a traffic jam behind a parked-up lorry, then this is the podcast for you.

Declan Bogue, Fintan O’Toole and Ronan Early have maneuvered their way around the protests to the studio to record a 75-minute football Championship preview.

The lads look back on their favourite championship moments from childhood, from going to All-Ireland finals without a ticket, to seeing Leitrim take the Croke Park field in 94, to getting lost on Ulster final day - with the search party delayed until the game had ended.

Provincial and All-Ireland winners for 2026 are predicted. New rules are debated. And bold statements are justified as the league gives way to bright evenings and hot Championship days.