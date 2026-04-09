The 42 GAA Weekly
The Explainer
9 Apr 2026
Championship fever: Who wins Sam? And our favourite football moments from yesteryear
00:00

If you are stuck in a traffic jam behind a parked-up lorry, then this is the podcast for you.


Declan Bogue, Fintan O’Toole and Ronan Early have maneuvered their way around the protests to the studio to record a 75-minute football Championship preview.


The lads look back on their favourite championship moments from childhood, from going to All-Ireland finals without a ticket, to seeing Leitrim take the Croke Park field in 94, to getting lost on Ulster final day - with the search party delayed until the game had ended.


Provincial and All-Ireland winners for 2026 are predicted. New rules are debated. And bold statements are justified as the league gives way to bright evenings and hot Championship days.

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