The pressure builds: Tipp-Waterford, Cork-Limerick, Kilkenny-Wexford previews

Fintan O’Toole joins Ronan Early to look ahead to a huge weekend of Munster and Leinster championship hurling.

Can Tipperary find the right level of energy and form to see off Waterford and avoid their All-Ireland defence being in tatters before the start of May? And what can Waterford do to improve their spread of scorers and record a valuable home win, to back up their positive performance in Ennis?

Is the pressure off Cork after their opening-day win? And is John Kiely feeling the pressure in his appeal for Limerick’s support to show up in numbers at Páirc Ui Chaoimh?

Meanwhile, in Leinster, Kilkenny will be staring down the barrel if they don’t beat Wexford at Nowlan Park. But are Wexford, who put daylight between themselves and Kildare with a late burst, equipped to capitalise on Kilkenny’s apparent lack of firepower?