It’s the summer of shocks (and shocking predictions)

Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to look ahead to the weekend’s action and reflect on some of last weekend’s shocks.

The lads are feeling humbled and fallible after getting a few of their big calls wrong last week, but like true inter-county stalwarts they are blocking out the outside noise and only taking feedback from within the group as they set out to make another bunch of predictions - which could go either way.

Will Down carry their irresistible form into Saturday’s meeting with Armagh? Can Louth see off Dublin and make it to another Leinster final against Westmeath or Kildare?

And, in hurling, can Clare capitalise on the absence of Cian Lynch and most probably Aaron Gillane too and beat Limerick in Ennis?