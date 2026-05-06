The 42 GAA Weekly
The Explainer
6 May 2026
RTÉ v GAA+ | Provincial finals undermined | Hurling previews
00:00

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early on a week when it dawned on the wider GAA public that provincial finals ain’t what they used to be. Round 2a and 2b of the All-Ireland series might have stolen a march on set-piece occasions that have stood for generations, but is that right?


And who should show the plum ties from the latest new format? Do GAA+ now hold all the aces? If so, how does this serve the public?


Also, previewed today are Cork-Kerry, Galway-Roscommon and the Munster hurling championship clash of Waterford-Cork as well as key Leinster battles, Wexford-Dublin and Offaly-Kilkenny.


Finally, what’s in a rivalry if one side is dominant and the other doesn’t seem to care all that much? Or, can the embers of hatred - the good-natured sporting type - ignite again?

The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie