RTÉ v GAA+ | Provincial finals undermined | Hurling previews

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early on a week when it dawned on the wider GAA public that provincial finals ain’t what they used to be. Round 2a and 2b of the All-Ireland series might have stolen a march on set-piece occasions that have stood for generations, but is that right?

And who should show the plum ties from the latest new format? Do GAA+ now hold all the aces? If so, how does this serve the public?

Also, previewed today are Cork-Kerry, Galway-Roscommon and the Munster hurling championship clash of Waterford-Cork as well as key Leinster battles, Wexford-Dublin and Offaly-Kilkenny.

Finally, what’s in a rivalry if one side is dominant and the other doesn’t seem to care all that much? Or, can the embers of hatred - the good-natured sporting type - ignite again?