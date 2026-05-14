Win or bust for Tipp and Clare | How Monaghan punch above their weight

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early ahead of a decisive weekend in Munster, Ulster and Leinster.

Tipperary and in particular Clare may have a route back to the All-Ireland series should they lose in Thurles on Saturday - but realistically neither will be in a healthy state following a defeat in Thurles. How have the All-Ireland champions of 2025 and 24 arrived at such a critical juncture at this stage of the season? And who can revitalise their campaign this weekend?

Also, are the GAA winning their battle for media supremacy? Backlash to Clare and Tipp being on GAA+ has been muted so far. Have the association been helped in this regard by the fact that in the region of 400,000 households have a dodgy box? Are the potentially outraged citizens content to fill their boots with illegal streams, while others pay the subscription?

Declan tells us how Monaghan continue to outperform the external expectations of a county with a small population. Can they beat Armagh in the Ulster final, or will Kieran McGeeney and co land the prize they have chased so hard this decade? And in Leinster, can Westmeath upset Dublin?