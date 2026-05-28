Is the GAA’s disciplinary system fit for purpose? | Why Davy did not work out at Antrim

Declan Bogue joins Ronan Early to discuss the fallout from the Kerry-Donegal clash.

Jim McGuinness and David Clifford have avoided bans for their part in the fracas at Fitzgerald stadium, just months after Ger Brennan, the Dublin manager, received a 12-week ban for an offence not dissimilar to McGuinness’.

Is the GAA disciplinary system - with its myriad committees and ruling bodies who administer justice in private and do not comment publicly - fit for purpose nowadays? What needs to happen for greater consistency and transparency?

Also on today’s pod, Declan details why the marriage of Davy Fitzgerald and Antrim hurling failed to produce the kind of results both parties would have liked.