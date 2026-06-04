Ger Brennan hits back, Derek Lyng leaves Kilkenny, Munster-Leinster final previews

Declan Bogue joins Fintan O'Toole to look at a week when GAA bosses have dominated the agenda.

First Jarlath Burns had his say, then Ger Brennan hit back, as the controversy over managerial bans continues. What impact is this all having on Dublin's season?

Derek Lyng has stepped down in Kilkenny, the lads reflect on his time in charge and wonder is Henry Shefflin set to take charge.

And they look ahead to this weekend's big hurling finals... why this is a season-defining game for Dublin and Galway, and can Limerick change their record against Cork?