The 42 GAA Weekly
The Explainer
11 Jun 2026
Cork-Limerick fallout | Can Galway topple the big two? | Football previews
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Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early to debate the Munster final.


Is the discussion over the final whistle contrived controversy. Did the stop-start game need a dramatic talking point at the end to elevate the spectacle?


Why were Limerick so excited to win? What makes for a great hurling dynasty? To rack up All-Irelands do you need to be strong when others are weak? And with Cork now at Limerick’s level will their GOAT credentials be put to the ultimate stress test?


Declan, meanwhile, assesses Galway’s chances of beating both.


Also, we run through the knockout football games for the weekend ahead and, as ever, call it. There is even a World Cup prediction at the end if you want to ruin your accumulators.

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