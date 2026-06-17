More GAA+ aggro and the most exciting football weekend of the year

Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to look ahead to a truly exciting round of knockout football.

But first they talk about the promotional own-goal of putting the Kerry-Armagh clash on their streaming service instead of free-to-air TV. Why are the GAA hiding their jewels while interest in the World Cup booms? Or is there a counterargument, and does GAA+ really need the biggest games to be a viable service?

On the field of play, we look ahead to the blockbuster ties of Dublin-Donegal as well as Kerry-Armagh and call Mayo-Meath and Monaghan-Westmeath.

And for all the hurling snobs about there, fast-forward to 58.47 for some chat about Clare-Dublin and Cork-Offaly.