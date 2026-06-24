‘Sometimes the Championship can get a bit wild’ - All-Ireland quarter-finals preview
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Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to look ahead to a packed weekend of football, as the Championship is down to the last eight.
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