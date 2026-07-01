Four to the floor: The big All-Ireland hurling semi-finals preview

Fintan O’Toole joins Ronan Early to look ahead to Cork-Galway and Clare-Limerick in Croke Park this weekend.

From bookies paying out early, to fellas getting tattoos and pundits criticising their rivals - there is always a stick with which to beat the Cork hurlers. This week it comes in the form of Ringmahon Rangers and the FAI Cup fixtures impasse.

The lads did not expect one of Cork city’s premier soccer nurseries to feature in the build-up to the Rebels’ showdown with Galway - but they knew it would be something. Cork hurling has long since become a soap opera with wild storylines entirely beyond the control of anyone actually involved in the operation. So how do they handle the noise? Block it out or have a brief laugh as you focus on the substantial job at hand: beating Galway.

Fintan breaks down areas where Glaway can hurt Cork, and how Cork can temper their threats and build a winning total themselves.

Also, can Clare rise from an indifferent campaign and produce one of their best displays ever, which is what will be needed to beat Championship favourites Limerick? We assess their chances.