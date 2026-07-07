Agony and regret for Cork and Clare | Shefflin gets Kilkenny job

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early to assess the two losing hurling semi-finalists.

The victorious Galway and Limerick sides will be discussed in detail ahead of the All-Ireland final. For now we are looking at the Rebels and the Banner, who both seem to have reached the end of the road with their current teams, albeit in different moods and circumstance.

For Cork it is yet another galling collapse in Croke Park, when they were favourites for the game and in a strong position in the first half. Where do they go in 2027? Is major surgery required? How can they begin to heal the accumulating mental scars?

Clare earned plaudits for the ferocity of the challenge they brought to Limerick. But did they suffer from white line fever, failing to score after Tony Kelly’s penalty in the 57th minute?

And by being one correct decision away from the final - in Nickie Quaid managing to stay on the field for the penalty - have Clare exposed the folly of a championship format which had them on the brink after only two really good performances?

Meanwhile, Henry Shefflin gets the Kilkenny job. How did this come about? And what are his chances of success?



