Time for VAR at Croke Park? All-Ireland semi-finals reaction
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Fintan O'Toole and Paul Keane give their immediate reaction from Croke Park, after Kerry's narrow win over Dublin.
The pair also look back at Mayo's emphatic victory over Louth, and Wicklow's incredible comeback against Down.
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