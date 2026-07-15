Speed, youth, experience, grit: Limerick-Galway All-Ireland hurling final preview

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early to chat about Galway and Limerick’s showdown at Croke Park on Sunday.

Can the Tribesmen gain belated revenge for 2018, a seismic final that set both teams in wildly different directions?

Can Galway frustrate Limerick like they did Cork on Sunday, or have the Munster champions got too many long-range shooters for the same plan to be effective?

At what point do Galway push out and crank up the pressure on Limerick? Who marks Jason Rabbitte and what happens if that Limerick defender gets a yellow card?

How does Paul Kinnerk keep innovating with Limerick, and what do we know about the chemistry in Galway’s backroom team?

Also, do counties and players sell themselves short by staying quiet before a big game? Or is it unrealistic to expect amateur players to engage freely with the media?





Also, do counties and players sell themselves short by staying quiet before a big game? Or is it unrealistic to expect amateur players to engage freely with the media?