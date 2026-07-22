Mayo v Kerry, the Trigger’s Broom All-Ireland final

Declan Bogue, Fintan O’Toole and Ronan Early convene for a philosophical football final preview.

At least it starts out that way, before getting down to the brass tacks of who is going to win this game and why.

But first the lads grapple with the question of whether Triggers brush, with 17 new heads and 14 new handles over a 20-year span, is still the same brush? Parallels are drawn to the Ship of Theseus Paradox which has exercised thinkers for centuries: If a boat has every component replaced over time, is it the same ship or a new one? And are Mayo still Mayo, and Kerry still Kerry, in their essence, despite the passage of time and changing cast of characters?

Also, should Kobe McDonald defer his move to Australia? Ronan thinks he should, Declan thinks he will, while Fintan tells them why it’s an opportunity too good to pass up.

Predictions are given, complete with winning margins, to be used in evidence against us should the game take on a different and unforeseen, on this podcast at least, course.