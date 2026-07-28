Trying to make sense of the greatest story ever told

Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to grapple with the meaning and emotion so abundant in Mayo’s stunning All-Ireland victory.

Has there ever been a more seismic moment in the GAA? Or in Irish sport full stop? While being aware of recency bias, we are scratching our heads.

Also, Mayo people’s delight is obvious and palpable, but why has nearly everyone else been so deeply affected by Sam going west?

We get into theories ranging from the Seven Universal Plots, and how Mayo fulfilled most of them, to Steve McQueen’s Papillion, who was brutalised but never broken.

What will be the lasting repercussions of this victory for the human spirit? Will we see other teams take inspiration and make the breakthrough.

And stylistically, are we set for an era of heavy metal football - with younger, lighter, faster, high-pressing players taking prominence as the true possibilities of new Gaelic football become ever more clear?



