Cork hold on in bruising battle: Camogie final review

Emma Duffy and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to chat about yesterday’s decider at Croke Park.

Has there been an overcorrection in camogie? Where a few short years ago everything seemed to be a free, and now physicality is off the scale - with sometimes dangerous consequences?

Does the officiating of head high challenges and collisions need to be more strict? And is there far too much cynical fouling when players have a sniff of goal? Is it time for a black card rule to be introduced?

How did Cork gain the impetus in the third quarter after Galway shaded the first half? And how did they let Galway get such a run on them in the closing straight, having led by six points towards the end of normal time? Was Cork’s running game counterproductive at times, especially when they profited with goals by going direct?

With these two outstanding sides having contested a third final in a row, is any other team primed to break the duopoly?

Either way, these teams have elevated the standards and appeal of the sport, judging by scoring totals, levels of athleticism reached and record crowds paying through the gates in 2026.