Christy Ring and Mick Mackey - Arthur O’Dea on writing about hurling’s giants

Ronan Early is joined by Arthur O’Dea, author of the new book, Mackey & Ring.

Arthur details the intimidating nature of such an assignment, especially in the case of Ring, a historical figure but still very much a subject of everyday life and thoughts in Cork.

He talks about what made both men stand out as special early in their careers, and why both remain a source of fascination decades after their deaths.

Arthur also examines the quality of greatness, and why fans revere players in any sport who are willing to go to the very limit of their talent, and then keep going beyond what anybody could have thought possible in their sport.