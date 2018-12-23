Poll: Who scored the best of Ireland's (four) goals in 2018?

Aiden O'Brien scores for the Republic of Ireland against Poland. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WHITTLING DOWN THE list of contenders for the Republic of Ireland’s best goal of 2018 didn’t require much effort.

In their nine games this year, the Boys in Green managed to find the net on just four occasions.

Given that each goal can be attributed to a player who had never scored at international level before, we’re loath to diminish their personal significance.

However, the reality is that an unforgettable year for Irish football is reflected in this poll.

Graham Burke (v USA)

In his second senior international appearance, Burke — then of Shamrock Rovers, now at Preston North End — became the first home-based player to score for Ireland in 40 years.

Having earned a reputation for producing spectacular goals, the 24-year-old Dubliner bucked the trend with this effort which he snatched from Darragh Lenihan.

WATCH:@ShamrockRovers man Graham Burke bags his first International goal to make it 1-1 at the Aviva!



It's probably the easiest goal he's scored this season, but what a moment for the 24 year old!#IRLUSA #COYBIG #LOI pic.twitter.com/zi2sYRFjOd — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 2, 2018

Alan Judge (v USA)

After Burke grabbed the equaliser in June’s friendly against the USA at the Aviva Stadium, Alan Judge sealed Ireland’s sole victory of 2018 with this emphatic finish from close range in the final minute of normal time.

It was a satisfying moment for the Brentford midfielder, who had been sidelined for the best part of two years due to injury.

WATCH:



Alan Judge bags his first @FAIreland goal to win the game!



Well deserved after all @10judgey has been through!#IRLUSA #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/wmo26Vm0HR — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 2, 2018

Shaun Williams (v Wales)

Ireland’s only competitive goal of the year was scored by Shaun Williams. Unfortunately Wales were already 4-0 up in Cardiff so it counted for little.

The Millwall midfielder — in his competitive debut — pick-pocketed a complacent Aaron Ramsey before applying a tidy finish in Ireland’s Uefa Nations League opener.

Aiden O’Brien (v Poland)

In the 53rd minute of his senior international debut, Aiden O’Brien gave Ireland the lead in a friendly against Poland in Wroclaw, which ended 1-1.

After some good work down the right involving Jeff Hendrick and Richard Keogh, the Millwall striker got a lovely glancing header to Callum O’Dowda’s delivery.

Who scored the Republic of Ireland’s best goal in 2018?

