This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who scored the best of Ireland's (four) goals in 2018?

Things can only get better… surely.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 11:00 AM
14 minutes ago 456 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4386106

Aiden O'Brien scores his sides first goal Aiden O'Brien scores for the Republic of Ireland against Poland. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WHITTLING DOWN THE list of contenders for the Republic of Ireland’s best goal of 2018 didn’t require much effort.

In their nine games this year, the Boys in Green managed to find the net on just four occasions. 

Given that each goal can be attributed to a player who had never scored at international level before, we’re loath to diminish their personal significance.

However, the reality is that an unforgettable year for Irish football is reflected in this poll.

Graham Burke (v USA)

In his second senior international appearance, Burke — then of Shamrock Rovers, now at Preston North End — became the first home-based player to score for Ireland in 40 years.

Having earned a reputation for producing spectacular goals, the 24-year-old Dubliner bucked the trend with this effort which he snatched from Darragh Lenihan.

Alan Judge (v USA) 

After Burke grabbed the equaliser in June’s friendly against the USA at the Aviva Stadium, Alan Judge sealed Ireland’s sole victory of 2018 with this emphatic finish from close range in the final minute of normal time.

It was a satisfying moment for the Brentford midfielder, who had been sidelined for the best part of two years due to injury.

Shaun Williams (v Wales)

Ireland’s only competitive goal of the year was scored by Shaun Williams. Unfortunately Wales were already 4-0 up in Cardiff so it counted for little.

The Millwall midfielder — in his competitive debut — pick-pocketed a complacent Aaron Ramsey before applying a tidy finish in Ireland’s Uefa Nations League opener.

Williams

Aiden O’Brien (v Poland)

In the 53rd minute of his senior international debut, Aiden O’Brien gave Ireland the lead in a friendly against Poland in Wroclaw, which ended 1-1.

After some good work down the right involving Jeff Hendrick and Richard Keogh, the Millwall striker got a lovely glancing header to Callum O’Dowda’s delivery.

Source: FAI TV/YouTube

Who scored the Republic of Ireland’s best goal in 2018?


Poll Results:






Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Pogba thanks Mourinho for 'improving' him as a player
    Pogba thanks Mourinho for 'improving' him as a player
    Mandzukic adds to Roma's struggles as Juve restore eight-point lead
    Solskjaer reveals inspirational Rooney texts after Cardiff thrashing
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    'He's definitely the man' - Scholes backs Pochettino for Man Utd job
    LEINSTER
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    Townsend wonderstrike stuns Guardiola's men as Palace pick up shock win at Manchester City
    Vardy strike sees Leicester inflict first home defeat on Chelsea since April

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie