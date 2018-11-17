This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Ireland-New Zealand Test match?

Can Ireland repeat their heroics from 2016?

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 7:00 AM
2 hours ago 3,772 Views 3 Comments
Ireland team face the Haka in a shape of eight in memory of Anthony Foley.
Image: INPHO/Billy Stickland
Image: INPHO/Billy Stickland

IT’S ALL COME down to this.

Ireland welcome world champions New Zealand to the Aviva Stadium in the hopes of repeating their 2016 heroics at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Joe Schmidt will be without the injured Conor Murray, while Dan Leavy is a late withdrawal from tonight’s game with the All Blacks. Josh van der Flier slots into the starting line-up in his place.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Ireland go into the game on the back of their Stateside victory over Italy and an underwhelming win against Argentina in Dublin last week.

“You’ve got be confident when you’ve been as successful as this team has,” said New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen ahead of tonight’s game.

“What we do with the ball ourselves will be important. So when we kick it, we’ve to kick it well, make sure we get a chance to get it back and do a wee bit of suffocating ourselves.”

James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Devin Toner, Cian Healy, Josh van der Flier and Luke McGrath Do Ireland have enough quality to beat the All Blacks on Saturday night? Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

No doubt the two sides will be sizing each other up and both will see themselves as two of the favourites for next year’s World Cup in Japan.

What do you think the outcome will be tonight?

Let us know.


Poll Results:





The42 Team

