Man attempts to mug UFC's 'Iron Lady', gets his backside handed to him

The man claimed to have a weapon, but Polyna Viana surmised ‘he won’t have time to draw it’ before dishing out a comprehensive beating.

By AFP Monday 7 Jan 2019, 9:38 PM
47 minutes ago 2,812 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4427930
UFC stawweight Polyana Viana laid waste to the mugger before turning him over to Brazilian police.
Image: Imago/PA Images
UFC stawweight Polyana Viana laid waste to the mugger before turning him over to Brazilian police.
UFC stawweight Polyana Viana laid waste to the mugger before turning him over to Brazilian police.
Image: Imago/PA Images

A ROBBER WHO tried to steal a mobile phone from a young woman in Rio de Janeiro learned the hard way that mugging a MMA fighter who goes by the nickname ‘The Iron Lady’ is not an excellent idea.

Polyana Viana, a UFC strawweight, brought the hapless perp down with two punches and a kick and held him in a “rear-naked choke” before making him sit and wait for the police, she told the sports website MMA Junkie.

The attempted crime happened late Saturday as Viana, 27, was waiting for an Uber outside her apartment block. She said the man told her he had a gun but she surmised it probably wasn’t real and in any case “he won’t have time to draw it” before she went into action.

After subduing the assailant she discovered the weapon was, in fact, a cardboard replica of a pistol.

Viana posted images of the would-be robber, looking dejected and bruised, with blood on his sleeveless shirt and on a hand, as she kept his arm in a “kimura-like position” until the police arrived.

“Since he took the punches very quickly, I think he was scared,” she told the site.

She said that, after the suspect’s processing by police and treatment for his injuries, she went home and made dinner. Her hands hurt a bit the next day, but she was otherwise unharmed.

© Agence France-Presse

