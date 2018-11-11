Impressive Portlaoise take out reigning champions Moorefield to reach Leinster last four

Portlaoise 1-14

Moorefield 1-11

Robert Cribbin reports from St.Conleth’s Park

PORTLAOISE BOOKED A place in the last four of the Leinster Championship after battling to victory over Moorefield in Newbridge.

Portlaoise led all the way through and were fully justified winners with a powerful first-half performance pushing them clear.

The Laois side led 1-8 to 0-4 at the break with Craig Rogers taking advantage of a Moorefield mistake to goal and despite Moorefield coming back in the second half, Portlaoise always had enough about them to hold on.

The defeat sees the Kildare sides reign as Provincial champions come to an end as a result.

Colin Finn reacts at the final whistle Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Portlaoise had the better start and were quickly 0-4 to 0-1 ahead inside the opening quarter.

The most important score of the game then arrived in the 21st minute as Portlaoise found the net with Tom Corley making a mistake in the Moorefield goal and the ball dropped for Craig Rogers to kick home.

Portlaoise kicked on after that goal with points from Paul Cahillane, and Ricky Maher helping them to a seven-point lead at the turn of ends.

Moorefield gave rise to a comeback when Niall Hurley Lynch fisted in a goal within four minutes of the restart to bring the deficit back to three points.

Portlaoise replied though with scores from Cahillane and Brian McCormack and they were able to maintain their advantage until the end.

Eanna O’Connor scored four points in the second half for a Moorefield team that was playing in its first game at home in Leinster since 2007 but it wasn’t enough as Portlaoise held out for the win.

Portlaoise's Brian McCormack and Liam Healy of Moorefield battle for possession Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Scorers for Portlaoise: Paul Cahillane 0-7 (0-3fs), Craig Rogers 1-2 (0-1f), Brian McCormack 0-2, Kieran Lillis 0-1, Gareth Dillion 0-1, Ricky Maher 0-1

Scorers for Moorefield: Niall Hurley Lynch 1-1, Eanna O’Connor 0-4 (0-1f), Ronan Sweeney 0-2, Adam Tyrrell 0-2 (0-2f), Eddie Heavey 0-2

Portlaoise

1 Graham Brody

17 Frank Flanagan

3 David Seale

4 Chris Finn

5 Colin Finn

6 Cahir Healy

7 David Hollan

8 Ciaran McEvoy

9 Kieran Lillis

10 Gareth Dillion

11 Conor Boyle

12 Craig Rogers

13 Paul Cahillane

14 Brian McCormack

15 Ricky Maher

Subs used: 27 Brian Glynn for Rogers (44 mins), 19 Scott Lawless for Maher (49 mins)

Moorefield

1 Thomas Corley

2 Liam Callaghan

3 Liam Healy

22 Mark Dempsey

5 Kevin Murnaghan

6 Anthony Durney

7 James Murray

8 Daryl Flynn

9 Aaron Masterson

10 Cian O’Connor

18 Eddie Heavey

12 Eanna O’Connor

14 Adam Tyrrell

11 Ronan Sweeney

15 Niall Hurley Lynch

Subs used: 20 Ian Meehan for Flynn (30 mins), 16 Ian McDonnell for Corley (HT), 4 Sean Healy for Murnaghan (37 mins), 24 Jason Phillips for C.O’Connor (57 mins), 13 Mark McDermott for Heavey (58 mins)

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)

